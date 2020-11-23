Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TARENTUM (KDKA) — One person is dead and another was injured following a shooting that took place in Tarentum.
The Allegheny County Police Department’s homicide unit was requested for assistance after County dispatchers were notified of two victims arriving at the Allegheny Valley Hospital shortly after midnight.
An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital while a 19-year-old man was last listed in stable condition.
Detectives are continuing to investigate, but have determined that the shooting took place along Conroy Way.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.