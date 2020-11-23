CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Issues One-Night Alcohol Suspension, And Statewide Stay-At-Home Order
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Election 2020, Local TV, Mail-In Ballots, Nicole Ziccarelli, Pennsylvania Supreme Court, State Senator Jim Brewster, Voting By Mail

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state Supreme Court has ruled that Allegheny County should count mail-in ballots that were received by Election Day even though the voters failed to date the outside envelope of their ballot.

Some 2,300 ballots were signed — and made it by the deadline — but were challenged by state Senate candidate Nicole Ziccarelli.

RELATED STORIES:

The state Supreme Court ruled that the technical errors by those voters should not disenfranchise them.

The ruling will have a major impact on Ziccarelli’s race to unseat Democrat Jim Brewster. At last check, Brewster led the race by exactly one vote.

Jon Delano will have more on this story on KDKA Evening News starting at 5 p.m.

Comments