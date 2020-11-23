Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state Supreme Court has ruled that Allegheny County should count mail-in ballots that were received by Election Day even though the voters failed to date the outside envelope of their ballot.
Some 2,300 ballots were signed — and made it by the deadline — but were challenged by state Senate candidate Nicole Ziccarelli.
The state Supreme Court ruled that the technical errors by those voters should not disenfranchise them.
The ruling will have a major impact on Ziccarelli’s race to unseat Democrat Jim Brewster. At last check, Brewster led the race by exactly one vote.
