PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — AstraZeneca says its late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine are ‘highly effective’ in preventing the disease.

This is promising news in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

AstraZeneca, which partners with The University of Pittsburgh and UPMC on vaccine trials says they now have a vaccine that is ready to save lives.

According to researchers, their first findings show that one of their dosing regimens may be around 90% effective.

Those results were based on trials in the United Kingdom and in Brazil.

The vaccine was developed by Oxford University, but manufactured by AstraZeneca.

The company also says there were no hospitalizations or severe cases of COVID-19 for those who were receiving the vaccine during the trial.

AstraZeneca went on to say they will now work with authorities around the world to get early approval. If they receive that, they want to manufacture up to 3 billion doses of the vaccine next year.

Meanwhile, last week, two other drug makers — Pfizer and Moderna each reported results from their trials, which showed their COVID-19 vaccines were 95% effective.