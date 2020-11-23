Comments (2)
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The varsity hockey team at North Catholic High school will be suspending its practices and games and moving to virtual learning due to a positive case of Coronavirus among someone associated with the team.
Practices and games will be suspended until December 1.
“I’m grateful to the family for reporting the positive test result. That information allows us to take all necessary steps to do everything we can to keep our students and school families healthy and safe,” said John Benzing, Assistant Principal.
The Diocese of Pittsburgh announced the news Sunday night.
