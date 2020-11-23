Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf signed a budget to fund the state government through June of next year.
The governor signed into law House Bill 2536 and Senate Bill 1350 Monday.
The $35.5 billion budget passed the Republican-controlled legislature on Friday. It uses the remaining $1.3 billion of CARES Act funding towards the state payroll.
According to the governor’s office, the 2020-21 budget sustains commonwealth services and programs that are “critical” during the pandemic.
Democrats had pushed for that money to be directed to aiding businesses or workers, but the Wolf administration says the budget protects funding levels for public education.
You must log in to post a comment.