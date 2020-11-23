PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Families across the Pittsburgh area are struggling with the change in holiday plans.

The changes are leading to more people feeling isolated as the pandemic stretches on.

“I’m so used to having 30 people for Thanksgiving. My aunt cooks two turkeys and we do a turkey bowl,” said Laura McCarthy, who lives in Carnegie.

McCarthy is struggling with the change in tradition for this Thanksgiving.

“I don’t feel depressed, but it’s just sad. I can’t do anything I want to do,” McCarthy said.

She’s not alone with these feelings.

“My sister comes in from Rhode Island, another sister from South Carolina, me and my brother and his family,” said Patty Kusic, who lives on Mt. Washington.

Kusic’s 35-year tradition is canceled. Once you mix those lost memories with work from home and single living, there are feelings of anxiety and isolation.

“With those feelings of isolation, we tend to see an uptick in mental health issues,” said Dr. Alexandra Fortunato.

Dr. Fortunato is a psychiatric health resident for Allegheny Health Network. She told KDKA that therapy sessions are on the rise and it’s important for people to recognize they are struggling and find a way to still find joy this holiday season.

One example is the growing number of Christmas decorations that started appearing on Nov. 1.

“They give us that sense of companionship and that sense of comfort. I think for people, having the decorations around brings that more to the forefront,” Fortunato said.

While it’s likely the restrictions will continue into the Christmas season, she advises that people take time and call their loved ones. It’s advice that McCarthy has already put into action.

“Just having that conversation with them, like, ‘I really miss you, I’m sorry we aren’t going to see each other.’ Talking has really helped and we can remind ourselves this is just a temporary blip,” McCarthy said.

The state’s Department of Human Services recognizes that not everyone may have someone to call this holiday season. That’s why there is a 24/7 support helpline for people to call once or as many times as needed. That number is 1-855-284-2494.