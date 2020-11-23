Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a 74-year-old man who was reported missing was found dead in Homestead.
The Allegheny County Police Department says officials were notified of a body along railroad tracks in the area of Amity Street and Fifth Avenue on Monday.
First responders found the man deceased, police say. The man was reported missing from an independent living facility at 4 p.m. on Monday. Officials say the victim was last seen at the facility on Sunday.
At this time foul play is not suspected, police say. The victim has not been identified at this time.
