PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — So how about this idea? Paying tolls on our bridges, tunnels or parkways.

All those ideas are on the table and more as PennDOT looks for a way to scrape up money to pay for road construction.

During the pandemic, PennDOT says people aren’t driving as much, so its flow of gas tax money has dropped by about $400 million dollars.

But PennDOT spokesperson Alexis Campbell says the needs they are exploring with a new survey has nothing to do with the coronavirus.

“Even pre-COVID, revenues weren’t enough, so independent of the pandemic, sort of immediate situation that we’re in right now, we’ve got to find other more sustainable solutions to help fund our network.”

While she says tolling tunnels “are unlikely’ and “tolling these bridges is not necessarily a foregone conclusion” the tolling asterik comes when a major bridge or tunnel needs major reconstruction. “We could only implement that on something that is replaced or new in some way.”

“The locations are going to be announced probably early 2021. And then each location would go through their own environmental clearances community outreach just like any other kind of project would,” says Campbell.

For example, the West End Bridge is the next major span in Pittsburgh looking at reconstruction and a potential tolling target. “So a bridge would be essentially self-sufficient, and that would free up other money locally to take care of other projects on the network, ” explains Campbell.

So how much could a potential bridge toll cost you? “It would not be substantial. We’re looking at $1, $2,” she says.

Segment tolls are also on the survey. That’s how the turnpike operates but Campbell again points out, “We can only toll new capacity.” So to put a toll on one of our parkways would require adding a lane.

There is also a user fee on the survey where you would pay based on how many miles you drive. But Campbell points out, “The technology just sort of isn’t there yet.”

No matter what PennDOT decides to do to raise more revenue, the U.S. Department of Transportation will have a say.

“Yeah, they would need to approve the implementation of any user fees that we would put in.”

So there are a lot of possibilities, but one thing is certain. PennDOT says it needs to find more money from somewhere.

Campbell says they fully expect to get an earful in the survey but they want to hear from you between now and December 17th. A link to the survey can be found here.

Let them know what you think.