PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto introduced legislation that would give paid sick leave to workers in the city impacted by COVID-19.

The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, requires certain employers to give employees paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for coronavirus-related reasons.

Mayor Peduto says that’s set to expire Dec. 31, and he points to the Republican-controlled Senate for not extending the act or agreeing to other economic stimulus measures.

“Due to failed federal action, workers should not have to choose between their family’s health during a worldwide pandemic and their ability to pay their bills. In Pittsburgh we’re used to stepping up when Washington fails, and will do so again to protect our people from COVID-19,” Mayor Peduto said in a statement.

The mayor’s office says the measure could give employees of businesses with 50 or more workers up to 112 hours of paid sick leave because of the pandemic’s impacts.

It would be handled separately from the city’s existing paid sick days requirements and would stay in place until the city’s emergency declaration, which has been in place since March, is lifted.