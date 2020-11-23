By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JACKSONVILLE (KDKA) — While Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster may not have found the endzone during the team’s win over the Jaguars on Sunday, it didn’t stop his teammates from celebrating with him.

Following Chase Claypool’s touchdown to give the Steelers a 10-3 lead in the game, he and several players gathered around in the endzone to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster turned 24-years-old on Sunday.

Along with Claypool and Smith-Schuster were tight end Eric Ebron, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, and wide-receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

After the players sang to Smith-Schuster, he lifted his helmet and pretended to ‘blow out the candles’ on a birthday cake, played out by Claypool holding up the football in place of a cake.

The Steelers would not relinquish the lead in the game after going ahead 10-3, continuing the scoring and winning the game 27-3.

The team remains undefeated with a 10-0 record, continuing to pile on to its best start in franchise history.

The Steelers will host their AFC North division rival Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night at Heinz Field this week.