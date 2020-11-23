Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Color Rush uniforms are back.
Pittsburgh will wear its Color Rush uniforms on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Thanksgiving. It will be the first time this season that the Steelers wear the special uniforms.
The uniform is a black jersey with gold numbers and gold stripes on the sleeves. The pants are all black.
You wanted it 👀
You got it 🔥
Color Rush 🔜#HereWeGo | #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/FOtee4gfxL
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 24, 2020
The Steelers are 5-1 when wearing the uniforms.
