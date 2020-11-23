CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Issues One-Night Alcohol Suspension, And Statewide Stay-At-Home Order
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The vehicle he was driving overturned on Dec. 31, killing 18-year-old Kristen Barron.
Filed Under:Drunk Driving, DUI Charges, DUI Crash, Martinsburg, West Virginia, West Virginia News

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia teenager has been sentenced to three to 15 years in prison for a drunken driving accident that killed a teen passenger in his vehicle.

Nicholas James Shackelford, 19, of Inwood, received the maximum possible sentence Friday in Berkeley County Circuit Court, The Journal reported.

Shackelford pleaded guilty in October to felony DUI causing death.

The vehicle he was driving overturned on Dec. 31, killing Kristen Barron, 18. Both Shackelford and Barron were ejected from the vehicle.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Comments