KISTLER, W.Va. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy died early Tuesday in a West Virginia apartment fire, officials said.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted that investigators were at an apartment complex in the Buffalo Creek area of Logan County. The blaze was reported about 2:30 a.m., news outlets reported.

The fire marshal’s office confirmed the boy’s death but did not release his name or further details.

A woman was injured in the blaze, but her condition wasn’t immediately available, the office said.

Officials were trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

