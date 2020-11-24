KISTLER, W.Va. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy died early Tuesday in a West Virginia apartment fire, officials said.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted that investigators were at an apartment complex in the Buffalo Creek area of Logan County. The blaze was reported about 2:30 a.m., news outlets reported.
The fire marshal’s office confirmed the boy’s death but did not release his name or further details.
FATAL FIRE UPDATE: The victim in this morning's fatal fire in Buffalo Creek has been confirmed to be a 3 year old male. One adult female sustained injuries, condition unknown at this time. The fire's cause is still under investigation. NFI
A woman was injured in the blaze, but her condition wasn’t immediately available, the office said.
Officials were trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
