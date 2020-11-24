By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 541 new Coronavirus cases this Tuesday and four additional deaths including a child.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 449 are confirmed from 2,757 PCR tests. There are 92 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 6 months to 97 years with a median age of 37 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 18 to Nov. 23. County health officials say three tests are more than a week old, and only one is from October.

There have been 1,870 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 446 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 165 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 486. Of the four newly-reported deaths, the Health Department says one was a child with underlying medical conditions and two are associated with long-term care facilities.

The Health Department has not provided the age of the young child. The other patients – one was in their 60s, one in their 80s and the third in their 90s.

There have been 24,624 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say, as of Monday’s report, 257,528 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

