By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Community College of Allegheny County is offering a Commercial Driver’s License program to help meet the growing demand for truck drivers.
Classes will be taught at the Boyce campus starting on Dec. 7. The program will also be offered at the Washington County Center beginning Jan. 4, 2021.
The program will run for eight weeks with classes meeting Monday through Friday. Classes start every four weeks at each location.
You do not have to have any truck driving experience to take the classes.
For more information or to register, contact Darius Markham at 724-325-6834 or dmarkham@ccac.edu.
