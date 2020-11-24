PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pa. Department of Health announced it will tighten protocols for Pre-K through 12th grade public schools.

It’s all part of new targeted measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

There are some school districts in our area that have less than a week to decide if they’re switching to full remote learning or if they are complying with the state’s COVID safety measures if they plan on having any in-person instruction.

The Wolf administration says this applies to public schools in the areas that have had a “substantial” level of transmission of the virus for at least two weeks.

Those school districts in our area include those in Allegheny, Westmoreland, and Allegheny counties.

RELATED STORIES:

The administration says those districts have until 5:00 p.m. on November 30 to decide.

For districts deciding to comply with state health orders must use face coverings if they are conducting any in-person education.

According to the Wolf administration, 59 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have seen an increase in case levels since November 6.

It was just last week when the state issued efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including a stronger mask mandate.