CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Issues One-Night Alcohol Suspension, And Statewide Stay-At-Home Advisory
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
No single game tickets will be sold to the public at this time.
Filed Under:College Basketball, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local News, Local TV, Petersen Events Center, Pitt basketball, Sports, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh announced capacity restrictions for its upcoming basketball games it will be hosting.

The announcement comes following the state’s COVID restrictions that were announced on Monday limiting capacities for public gatherings.

The University says that a total capacity of 500 attendees will be permitted for home games being played at the Petersen Events Center.

This capacity will include players, coaches, working staff, player/coach families, and special guests of the University.

Pitt says it will not be offering single game tickets for sale to the public at this time.

Comments