By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh announced capacity restrictions for its upcoming basketball games it will be hosting.
The announcement comes following the state’s COVID restrictions that were announced on Monday limiting capacities for public gatherings.
The University says that a total capacity of 500 attendees will be permitted for home games being played at the Petersen Events Center.
This capacity will include players, coaches, working staff, player/coach families, and special guests of the University.
Pitt says it will not be offering single game tickets for sale to the public at this time.
