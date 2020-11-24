PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A fight between a driver and bicyclist at a downtown bus stop led to gunshots Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at Seventh Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard in front of a Port Authority bus stop.
Police say one man was shot multiple times in the leg and the alleged gunman is now in custody.
Police tell KDKA’s Meghan Schiller there was some sort of fight between a male driver of a white sedan and a man on a bicycle.
According to police, the driver hopped the curb in his car and then got out and allegedly opened fire, striking the victim in the leg multiple times.
“At this point, we don’t know what the altercation stems from or what led up to the shooting. Police are investigating. One male is in custody, one male is in the hospital,” said Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer Chris Togneri.
The suspect is in custody and being questioned by police. There are eyewitnesses to this crime and police are talking to them and processing the scene.
