CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Death Of Young Child From COVID-19, Over 500 More Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"At this point, we don't know what the altercation stems from or what led up to the shooting," police said.By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Downtown Pittsburgh, Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pittsburgh, Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A fight between a driver and bicyclist at a downtown bus stop led to gunshots Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Seventh Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard in front of a Port Authority bus stop.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane)

Police say one man was shot multiple times in the leg and the alleged gunman is now in custody.

Police tell KDKA’s Meghan Schiller there was some sort of fight between a male driver of a white sedan and a man on a bicycle.

According to police, the driver hopped the curb in his car and then got out and allegedly opened fire, striking the victim in the leg multiple times.

“At this point, we don’t know what the altercation stems from or what led up to the shooting. Police are investigating. One male is in custody, one male is in the hospital,” said Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer Chris Togneri.

The suspect is in custody and being questioned by police. There are eyewitnesses to this crime and police are talking to them and processing the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Meghan Schiller

Comments