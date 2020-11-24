CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Death Of Young Child From COVID-19, Over 500 More Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Jefferson Hills, Jefferson Hills Police Department, Local TV, Missing Person

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Jefferson Hills police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

(Photo Credit: Jefferson Hills Police)

The Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department says Jeno Moretti was reported missing/runaway by his family. He was last seen Saturday in the Floreffe neighborhood of Jefferson Hills, police say, and he was wearing a black shirt and possibly a black hoodie.

Moretti is also known to frequent West Elizabeth and the 885 Park area of Jefferson Hills, law enforcement says.

Police describe Moretti as a light-skinned Black male who is 5-foot-6 with black hair and blonde tipped braids.

Call 911 with any information.

Comments