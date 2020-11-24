Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Jefferson Hills police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.
The Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department says Jeno Moretti was reported missing/runaway by his family. He was last seen Saturday in the Floreffe neighborhood of Jefferson Hills, police say, and he was wearing a black shirt and possibly a black hoodie.
Moretti is also known to frequent West Elizabeth and the 885 Park area of Jefferson Hills, law enforcement says.
Police describe Moretti as a light-skinned Black male who is 5-foot-6 with black hair and blonde tipped braids.
Call 911 with any information.
You must log in to post a comment.