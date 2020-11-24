By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,669 new cases of Coronavirus Tuesday and 81 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 321,070 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 13-19 stood at 11.1%.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Nov. 17-23 is 405,883 with 49,539 positive cases,” says the Health Department

Currently, there are 3,459 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 767 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,951.

There are 2,723,368 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 32,536 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 6,437 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 38,973 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 6,292 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 14,146 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

