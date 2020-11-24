By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Home Depot and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro agreed on a $686,575.43 settlement over the chain’s data breach.
The money is part of a $17.5 million settlement, which was broken up among 46 states.
“Tens of millions of people have their data compromised every year, and a large number of those breaches come from preventable security flaws at retail stores. We need to drill the idea into these large companies that if you plan to do business in Pennsylvania, you need to protect our consumers’ data, and I’m confident that this settlement will help prevent similar breaches in the future,” Shapiro said in a release.
Back in 2014, a data breach exposed the credit card information of about 40,000,000 Home Depot customers. In addition to the money, Home Depot agreed to implement new security measures.
