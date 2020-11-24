PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Over the span of about five hours, Pittsburgh police responded to four incidents overnight. From a SWAT situation to carjackings and even a robbery, officers were incredibly busy.

The most recent incident was in Sheraden around 3:30 Tuesday morning. A Pittsburgh police spokesperson says it was a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. The man was threatening to hurt himself and the woman, all while a baby was inside the Middletown Road home.

“SWAT was called in, obviously because the person was making threats to himself and to the female and he was armed,” said Pittsburgh police spokesperson Cara Cruz.

KDKA was told police later learned the woman and baby were locked in a bedroom, but SWAT helped them escape.

“Probably being checked out, she’s being checked out by medics. I know the child is ok,” said Cruz. The man eventually surrendered and is expected to be charged.

A few hours earlier, around 1 a.m., there was a robbery at the BP Gas Station along West Liberty Avenue. Employees there say a man came in the store, grabbed some cash and took off in a black sedan.

Then, right around the same time, Pittsburgh police spotted a stolen vehicle along South Side Avenue and Sunset Avenue in the city’s Fineview neighborhood.

Officers followed it for a while before three people jumped out along Reekes Way. They were able to capture one person quickly.

The other two ran off in a wooded area but were arrested soon after. All three are juveniles. Police say the vehicle was initially reported stolen on Monday in a carjacking.

Meanwhile, around 11 Monday night, there was a separate carjacking along Suncrest Street in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood. When officers got to the scene they found a man shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police will continue to investigate all of the incidents.