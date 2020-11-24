Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Rachel Carson Bridge, also known as the 9th Street Bridge, is back open after a shutdown that lasted nearly two years.
The bridge was closed for the last 21 months for a rehab project.
That project included structural repairs, a new concrete deck, painting, and replacement lights that resemble the originals from the 1920’s.
Ione of the two sidewalks on the bridge will remain closed until the spring for additional work.
next up for rehab will be the Roberto Clemente Bridge, which is scheduled to close next fall.
