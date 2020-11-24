By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rite Aid is expanding its free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to people 13 years or older whether or not they’re symptomatic.
Rite Aid says it’s able to update its testing program through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Before this, only people 18 years or older could get tested.
Now parents or legal guardians of minors can create baseline COVID-19 accounts. They’ll have to provide consent, show their government-issued ID and go to the appointment with their children.
Rite Aid’s testing locations use self-swab nasal tests and operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’ll be closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, opening back up on Saturday, Nov. 28.
There are multiple Rite Aid testing locations in Pennsylvania, including Butler and Monroeville.
