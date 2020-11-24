Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two local post office facilities are hiring for the holidays.
They United States Postal Service is looking for extra employees at the Pittsburgh and Warrendale locations for both temporary and permanent positions.
The positions include mail handler assistants, mail processing clerks and city carrier assistants. The pay ranges from $16.55 to $18.15 hourly.
You can fill out an application online at this link.
USPS offers these instructions when applying: After completing the online application, click the save tab. Then be sure to electronically submit the online job application.
