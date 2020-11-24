Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – West Mifflin police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old who hasn’t been seen in days.
According to police, Yashua Strong was last seen Nov. 20 around 11:45. He was wearing a black coat, white and black sweatpants and red, black and silver FILA shoes.
Police say he’s described as 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.
Strong is known to frequent the South Side and the “Warrington Ave. area of Pittsburgh,” police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-461-3125.
