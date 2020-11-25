Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald paid tribute to a local activist who recently died of coronavirus.
Clifton Pitts was the director of the Mon Valley People’s Action Committee. Fitzgerald said Pitts was big on politics and really got into campaigning.
He was diagnosed with coronavirus in October.
“He was always wearing his mask. But not necessarily everyone he came in contact with was wearing a mask,” Fitzgerald said Wednesday during the county’s weekly briefing.
“Clifton is one of those people that is not just a statistic. He is someone who touched a lot of lives and is going to be sorely missed,” Fitzgerald added.
Pitts died on Monday.
