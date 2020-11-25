PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Start your Thanksgiving Day off right with this breakfast/brunch recipe from Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering.
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 4 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup whole milk
- ¾ cup whole milk ricotta
- 3 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons lemon zest
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
Toppings:
- Lemon Curd
- Confectioner’s Sugar
- Blueberry Syrup
Directions:
Preheat an electric griddle to moderately-high heat (or us a non-stick skillet set over medium heat).
In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt for 20 seconds.
Make a well in center of flour mixture and set aside.
In a separate large mixing bowl, whisk together milk, ricotta, eggs and vanilla until well blended.
Add butter, lemon zest and lemon juice to milk mixture and blend until combined (it will curdle a little, that’s fine).
Immediately pour milk mixture into flour mixture and whisk just to combined (batter should be slightly lumpy).
Pour 1/3 cup batter onto buttered griddle or skillet and cook until bubbles begin to appear on surface and bottom is golden brown, then flip and cook opposite side until golden brown.
Stack 3 pancakes on each plate with a dollop of the lemon curd between the pancakes. Sprinkle with Confectioner’s sugar and pour Blueberry Syrup over the pancakes.
Serves: 6
Blueberry Syrup
Ingredients:
- 2 pints fresh blueberries
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup water
- 4 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons water
Directions:
In a saucepan, combine the blueberries, sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to a gentle boil and cook for 5 minutes on low. Stir in the cornstarch mixture, then continue to cook, using a whisk or spoon to mash the larger pieces of blueberries. Remove from the heat when the syrup is nice and thick.
