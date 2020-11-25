By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf signed a renewal of the COVID-19 disaster declaration Tuesday.
Signed yesterday and announced Wednesday, this is the third renewal of the 90-day proclamation first issued on March 6 after Pennsylvania reported its first two presumptive positive cases.
COVID-19 cases are reaching a critical level here in Pennsylvania.
Please stay safe by staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask indoors and outdoors when away from home, and not joining or hosting large gatherings. https://t.co/6RNav1QGg9
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 25, 2020
“With cases and hospitalizations increasing, we cannot afford to let down our guard,” said Gov. Wolf in a press release Wednesday. “This renewal will allow the commonwealth to maintain its response and support efforts as we face increasing case numbers and decreasing hospital capacity.”
According to the governor’s office, the disaster declaration allows for increased support to state agencies, including expediting supply procurement and lifting certain regulations.
Through the disaster declaration, PEMA can assign the National Guard to nursing homes, the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment compensation is waived and certification and licensure renewals for healthcare workers are suspended.
It’s in effect for 90 days unless rescinded or extended by the governor.
