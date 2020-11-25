By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – The site of the 1892 Battle of Homestead will now be powered almost entirely by wind.
On Tuesday, local leaders dedicated a 40-foot wind turbine from the locally-owned “Windstax.”
The turbine will use wind from the Mon River, powering the historic pump house, causing the pump house to go almost entirely off the electrical grid.
This move is a far cry from the power it used as part of the Homestead Steel Works.
“The pump house is a beautiful structure and what it stands for and symbolizes,” said Pa. Lt. Governor John Fetterman said. “I can think of no finer addition than something that celebrates our commitment to renewable energy. Acknowledging the past and moving onto the future.”
The group “Rivers of Steel” manages the pump house and says the project could also send extra wind power back to the grid.
