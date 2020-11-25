By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – A train car derailment and bridge collapse have temporarily closed State Route 1014 in Indiana County.

The intersection of Starford Road through Cookport Road in Green Township is shut down.

There is no timetable for when the road will reopen, but it will likely be closed for some time.

State police, railroad authorities, and fire department personnel are on the scene.

The view from Newschopper 2 shows the trains crunched where the bridge gave way. At least one train car looks to be on its side.

There is debris all over the road at Wandin and Pine Flats Roads. Authorities on the scene are helping to redirect traffic.

State police are urging people who travel in that area to check out 511pa.com for updates on the cleanup process and detours.

No injuries have been reported.