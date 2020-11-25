By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Jefferson Hills police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Rescue crews searched all day on Tuesday for Jeno Moretti, who disappeared over the weekend. Police searched near the Elizabeth Bridge after a reported sighting in the area. They also searched the Monongahela River below the bridge.

Elizabeth Borough Police Department Chief William Sombo said Jefferson Hills police interviewed several people, and all indications led to the bridge.

The search was suspended around 10 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue Wednesday morning.

WATCH: KDKA’s Lindsay Ward Has The Latest As The Search Continues



“We searched the river banks first by foot,” said Chief Sombo. “Then we searched them by swift water rescue crews. And then we went to sonar and from the sonar, we went to the divers. And we had assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police.”

The Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department says Moretti was reported missing/runaway by his family. He was last seen Saturday in the Floreffe neighborhood of Jefferson Hills, police say, and he was wearing a black shirt and possibly a black hoodie.

Moretti is also known to frequent West Elizabeth and the 885 Park area of Jefferson Hills, law enforcement says.

The teenager’s family said they are worried because they say Moretti saw hurtful things posted about him on an Instagram page.

“There was a post on a TJ Instagram,” said Moretti’s legal guardian Lisa Kramer. “People were talking mean about all kinds of kids. Then my daughter found the post. It said Jeno Moretti, no mom or dad. That is what started the whole thing.”

Police describe Moretti as a light-skinned Black male who is 5-foot-6 with black hair and blonde tipped braids.

Thomas Jefferson High School sent a letter to families, saying counselors are available as police search for the missing 10th-grader.

Click Here To Read The Letter Sent To Parents

Call 911 with any information.