By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More families than ever before need help this year putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

For years, we have been asking you to donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund, and each year you give generously to other Pittsburghers in need.

This year, you have really outdone yourselves.

This year’s Turkey Fund donation drive has shattered the record.

People have donated more than $855,000 amid a global pandemic that has left so many hungry and without help.

This new record total exceeds the previous one set in 2014 by more than $200,000.

The biggest contribution comes from a local school that has been a long-time contributor. The kids at Wexford Elementary raised more than $47,000 this year.

Contributions are still being accepted through the end of the year.

Stop by any PNC Bank branch. They’ll match donations of $50 or more. You can also text “KDTURKEY” to 50155, or send a check to PO Box Thanks, 15230.

You can also visit http://kdka.com/turkeyfund for the full details on how to donate!

Once again, on behalf of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, thank you so much for giving to help your neighbors.