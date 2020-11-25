PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A complicated setup will be moving through today and on Thanksgiving Day will bring warmer weather and the chance for spot showers.

High temperatures on Wednesday morning are already a good 10 degrees warmer than yesterday at the same time. There are also temperatures just a couple of degrees away from yesterday’s high of 42 degrees.

The morning rush will be dry with milder weather in place. Rain is already just west of the area and there could be rain in the area as soon as 9:00 a.m.

Once the rain gets here, there will continue to be scattered showers for the rest of the day. There will be periods with more than just light rain falling, especially for places along and south of I-70.

Overnight rain showers will be the heaviest and steadiest. By the time the sun rises on Thanksgiving, most of the rain will have passed by. There will still be light rain and drizzle possible through the morning and afternoon on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving highs will remain on the warm side with a forecasted high of 60.

