BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — The cooks are hustling and the orders are overwhelming at Ma & Pop’s Country Kitchen on South Park Road in Bethel Park.

KDKA’s Kym Gable visited the popular South Hills diner as owners Erica and Stephen Diethorn were preparing to deliver 400 free meals to seniors and families.

It’s the third year for the Thanksgiving outreach, but the need in the community is so much more this year due to the pandemic.

“People who are faced (with) being alone because their families can’t come in or people who don’t have enough money to afford a good Thanksgiving meal,” said Erica. “We’re not wealthy people. We put our heart and soul into it and that’s what carries us through.”

Stephen says the dozens of volunteers, donors, vendors, and businesses that support the mission are vital.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but I think we’re ready,” Stephen said.

Many of those donating money are complete strangers.

“A lady walked in. I have no idea who she is. She handed us money to donate,” Erica added. “This is the little bit we can do for those that really need us.”