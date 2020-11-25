By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Tuesday evening, TSA screeners found two separate firearms at the main security checkpoint of Pittsburgh International Airport.
According to county police, just after 5:30 p.m., a loaded .25 caliber handgun was found in a passenger’s purse.
The woman, 21-year-old Jadayia Kursh of Arkansas had the gun but did not possess a valid concealed carry permit and had left the gun in her purse inadvertently.
The FBI was notified and Kursh has been transported to the Allegheny County Jail.
An hour later, a 9mm handgun was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag at the main security checkpoint.
It was determined the 34-year-old man did have a valid concealed carry permit and left the gun in his bag.
The passenger was permitted to fly but the Allegheny County Police are now in possession of the gun.
Charges not expected to be brought against the man.
