HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — A Pennsylvania appeals court judge ordered state officials on Wednesday to halt any further steps toward certifying election results, a day after Gov. Tom Wolf said he had certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the order from Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough, a Republican, could hold up the certification of state and local contests on the ballot or interrupt the scheduled Dec. 14 meeting of the state’s 20 electors. McCullough scheduled a hearing for Friday.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and others filed suit Saturday to challenge approximately 2.5 million mail-in ballots that were predominantly cast by Democrats. They said the GOP-controlled state Legislature had failed to follow proper procedure when they voted last year to expand mail-in voting. The state Supreme Court has twice this month overturned Commonwealth Court decisions involving Republican election challenges.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on Twitter it doesn’t impact Tuesday’s appointment of electors and “we will be filing an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court momentarily.”
