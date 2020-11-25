By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is updating the travel order issued last week.

“This update keeps in place the need for people visiting and returning to Pennsylvania to have a negative test or quarantine for 14 days upon arrival,” Dr. Levine said in a statement.

“We still recommend that Pennsylvanians do not travel, and the stay at home advisory I issued earlier this week remains in effect. I know that it is hard not to travel during this holiday season, but it is the right thing to do to protect one another from this devastating virus.”

Under the revised order, exemptions now include people returning to the state after leaving for less than 24 hours and people complying with a court order. Previously, the order didn’t apply to people who cross state lines for work and medical care.

Travelers over the age of 11 entering Pennsylvania from out of state have to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 14 days. They can leave travel quarantine after they get a negative test result. If they’re waiting for a test result, they can enter the state but have to quarantine until it comes back negative.