By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Players on the Pitt men’s basketball team took a knee during the national anthem before the Panthers’ season-opening game.
Before Wednesday’s game against Saint Francis (Pa.) at the Petersen Events Center, players took a knee during the anthem.
“We made the decision as a team to kneel during today’s national anthem as a statement of unity and support for everyone affected by social injustice, discrimination and the many other inequalities that have plagued our society for far too long,” the team said in a statement on its verified Twitter account.
“We forever stand in support and in solidarity with those who protect our way of life and continue to work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for everyone in this country,” the statement added.
Unity and support.#H2P | #ZooEra pic.twitter.com/eMt12UMbdB
— Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) November 26, 2020
The Pitt women’s basketball team also wore black warmup shirts with “equality” on the front before its game against George Mason on Wednesday.
Ready to roll 😤#H2P // #GoBeyond pic.twitter.com/IjnUCdYe07
— Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_WBB) November 25, 2020
On Tuesday, the university announced capacity restrictions for upcoming basketball games it will be hosting.
The university says that a total capacity of 500 attendees will be permitted for home games being played at the Petersen Events Center. This capacity will include players, coaches, working staff, player/coach families, and special guests of the university.
You must log in to post a comment.