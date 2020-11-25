CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 12 More Deaths As Statewide Toll Crosses Over 10,000
The Pitt women's basketball team wore black warmup shirts with "equality" on the front before its game against George Mason.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Players on the Pitt men’s basketball team took a knee during the national anthem before the Panthers’ season-opening game.

Before Wednesday’s game against Saint Francis (Pa.) at the Petersen Events Center, players took a knee during the anthem.

“We made the decision as a team to kneel during today’s national anthem as a statement of unity and support for everyone affected by social injustice, discrimination and the many other inequalities that have plagued our society for far too long,” the team said in a statement on its verified Twitter account.

“We forever stand in support and in solidarity with those who protect our way of life and continue to work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for everyone in this country,” the statement added.

The Pitt women’s basketball team also wore black warmup shirts with “equality” on the front before its game against George Mason on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the university announced capacity restrictions for upcoming basketball games it will be hosting.

The university says that a total capacity of 500 attendees will be permitted for home games being played at the Petersen Events Center. This capacity will include players, coaches, working staff, player/coach families, and special guests of the university.

