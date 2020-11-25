By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Safety has formed a task force to conduct compliance checks for the state’s public health orders like mask-wearing and social distancing.
The public safety department says it’s forming a coronavirus task force at the request of Mayor Bill Peduto.
Before this, they say they’ve taken an educational approach to masking and social distancing guidelines, and they’ll also continue to do that. They say the task force comes “in light of Governor Wolf’s renewed mitigation efforts.”
Early this week, among several new virus mitigation efforts, Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state would be stepping up enforcement of public health orders, including the newly strengthened mask mandate.
“Orders already in place and those announced today will be enforced, and law enforcement and state agencies will be stepping up enforcement efforts, issuing citations and fines and possible regulatory actions for repeat offenders,” Dr. Levine said Monday.
“It has to be our collective responsibility to protect our communities, our healthcare workers and our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians from COVID-19.”
