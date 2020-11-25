PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Pittsburgh Steelers are upset over the decision to postpone their Thanksgiving game against the Ravens, and they’re taking to social media.

The general consensus: “SMH.”

First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh. — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 25, 2020

SMH!!! — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) November 25, 2020

SMH. — Mr SNELL YA LATER👋🏾 (@benny_snell) November 25, 2020

What a joke…. — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) November 25, 2020

to talk about what exactly? how they keep F**in us. we had a week 4 bye cause of this, now the only time we look forward to some rest was after one of the biggest PRIMETIME games we no longer have. we keep getting screwed this year. https://t.co/926ImapBOO — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) November 25, 2020

The Ravens announced Wednesday that Thursday night’s game will be postponed to Sunday afternoon. There’s no time set yet, but an NFL spokesperson says the league will provide one as soon as they can.

Maaaaaannnnnnnnnn that’s some BS — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) November 25, 2020

This isn’t the first time the Steelers have had a game rescheduled because of COVID-19 tests among their opponents. They lost their first scheduled bye week when the Tennesee Titans were reporting positive coronavirus cases.

See you Sunday! Back to the lab pic.twitter.com/uNG0cWJDiV — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) November 25, 2020

No wayyy😭 — Anthony Mcfarland Jr (@AnttMacc_) November 25, 2020

The Ravens said on Monday multiple members of the organization had tested positive for the virus. In that statement, the Ravens didn’t say how many people tested positive but said those infected are self-quarantining.

Our game at the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled for Thursday, November 26 has been moved to Sunday afternoon, November 29. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2020

Then on Tuesday, they reportedly learned of more positive tests.

The Ravens have yet to report any new cases Wednesday.