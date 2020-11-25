CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 12 More Deaths As Statewide Toll Crosses Over 10,000
The game is being rescheduled after the Ravens reported multiple positive coronavirus tests.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Pittsburgh Steelers are upset over the decision to postpone their Thanksgiving game against the Ravens, and they’re taking to social media.

The general consensus: “SMH.”

“First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh,” tweeted JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Ravens announced Wednesday that Thursday night’s game will be postponed to Sunday afternoon. There’s no time set yet, but an NFL spokesperson says the league will provide one as soon as they can.

This isn’t the first time the Steelers have had a game rescheduled because of COVID-19 tests among their opponents. They lost their first scheduled bye week when the Tennesee Titans were reporting positive coronavirus cases.

The Ravens said on Monday multiple members of the organization had tested positive for the virus. In that statement, the Ravens didn’t say how many people tested positive but said those infected are self-quarantining.

Then on Tuesday, they reportedly learned of more positive tests.

The Ravens have yet to report any new cases Wednesday.

