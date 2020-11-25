CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 12 More Deaths As Statewide Toll Crosses Over 10,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Call 911 with any information.
Filed Under:Fayette County, Missing Person, Monroe County, Smithfield Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 97-year-old man from Fayette County.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

Police say Clarence Robinson was last seen driving a 2012 maroon/tan Ford F-150 with Pennsylvania registration #P47AF. He was seen in the area of Smithfield, Fayette County on Wednesday at 3 p.m. driving north on state Route 119, law enforcement says. His license plate has an Air Force commemorative tag.

He was last seen wearing a button-up collar shirt, navy pants and a U.S. Navy hat, police say.

Police believe he may be at a special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Call 911 with any information.

Comments