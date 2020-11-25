By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 97-year-old man from Fayette County.
Police say Clarence Robinson was last seen driving a 2012 maroon/tan Ford F-150 with Pennsylvania registration #P47AF. He was seen in the area of Smithfield, Fayette County on Wednesday at 3 p.m. driving north on state Route 119, law enforcement says. His license plate has an Air Force commemorative tag.
He was last seen wearing a button-up collar shirt, navy pants and a U.S. Navy hat, police say.
Police believe he may be at a special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory- Smithfield Twp., Fayette County, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/yh9WXqQXzH
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 26, 2020
Call 911 with any information.
