By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers announced Wednesday that no fans will be allowed at Heinz Field on Sunday for the team’s rescheduled game against the Baltimore Ravens due to coronavirus mitigation efforts.

Earlier this week, the Steelers said they are limited to 2,500 people at the stadium, which includes players, coaches, stadium staff, etc.

The new policy was supposed to begin for the team’s Dec. 6 game against Washington, but since the Steelers-Ravens game was moved from Thursday to Sunday, the Steelers organization is now saying fans won’t be permitted to attend the rescheduled game due to new state coronavirus guidelines that go into effect on Friday.

“Our ticket office will communicate soon with those fans who purchased tickets from us regarding credits and refunds,” the Steelers said in a statement.

The game was postponed to Sunday after several COVID-19 cases among the Ravens. The game is scheduled to be played at 1:15 p.m.

On Monday, the Wolf administration announced new coronavirus mitigation efforts. Among Monday’s virus mitigation efforts is a stay-at-home advisory, and Dr. Rachel Levine says people shouldn’t gather with others outside their household.

Gathering limits have also been reduced, with the state’s calculator for indoor and outdoor event occupancy updated.