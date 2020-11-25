Comments
Hey, 412 Fanatics…Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade!
We’ve already seen the BEST FAN CAVES…Now it’s time to check out the most unforgettable fan moments of the year!
Best celebrity stories! Best Food segments! Best international fans! And more! Does your favorite make the cut?
Tune in SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28 at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. You can also watch an encore episode later that evening at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
