Police say he hasn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon.
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Juvenile, Missing Person, Missing Teen, West Mifflin, West Mifflin Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – West Mifflin police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old.

They say Sean Park was last seen Tuesday around 2 p.m. He was wearing light blue jeans, white FILA shoes and a black Columbia jacket, police say.

They say he’s described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. According to police, he’s known to stay with friends in West Mifflin or Duquesne.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-461-3125.

