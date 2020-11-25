Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – West Mifflin police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old.
They say Sean Park was last seen Tuesday around 2 p.m. He was wearing light blue jeans, white FILA shoes and a black Columbia jacket, police say.
They say he’s described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. According to police, he’s known to stay with friends in West Mifflin or Duquesne.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-461-3125.
You must log in to post a comment.