CLEVELAND (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was shot in the hand when someone opened fire on a car his mother was driving in a Cleveland neighborhood this week, authorities said.
The shooting late Tuesday night marked the fifth time that a juvenile had been shot in the city this week, according to city police. They said the child was treated at a hospital and is expected to fully recover, but further details on the shooting were not disclosed.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The mother was not injured, and it wasn’t clear if the shooter targeted the vehicle or if the child was struck by a stray bullet.
The names of the wounded boy and his mother have not been released.
No arrests have been made.
