By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park Police were treated to special Thanksgiving meals courtesy of a local church.

Christ United Methodist Church has made a tradition of delivering food to all active Bethel Park first responders on Thanksgiving day.

Due to COVID-19, however, how they deliver the meals to the first responders had to change slightly.

This year, officers were given individually packaged meals in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

(Photo Credit: Bethel Park Police Department/Facebook)

“We appreciate their thoughtfulness and hope everyone has a safe and happy Thanksgiving!” the Bethel Park Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

