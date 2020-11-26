Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park Police were treated to special Thanksgiving meals courtesy of a local church.
Christ United Methodist Church has made a tradition of delivering food to all active Bethel Park first responders on Thanksgiving day.
Due to COVID-19, however, how they deliver the meals to the first responders had to change slightly.
This year, officers were given individually packaged meals in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“We appreciate their thoughtfulness and hope everyone has a safe and happy Thanksgiving!” the Bethel Park Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
You must log in to post a comment.