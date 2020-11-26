CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Hundreds of people are enjoying a Thanksgiving meal in Connellsville that almost did not happen.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was concern that people living in Connellsville and the surrounding area who are shut-ins or unable to afford a meal would not get a Thanksgiving dinner.

But then came Mary Sampey, the development coordinator at the Connellsville Area Community Ministry.

“We have over 600 meals that we made,” said Sampey

A few weeks ago, Sampey and others realized the efforts of many organizations to feed people in the area were in peril. So Sampey and Bob Reamer, the executive director of the Connellsville Area Community Ministry, came up with a plan.

“We usually have people cook meals at home then bring them in. Because of COVID, we had to safely make the meals in a certified kitchen,” Sampey said.

“The community comes together to help us and help each other out,” said Reamer

Fox’s Tavern, Clubhouse Pizzeria, Zia Maria’s Bakery & Cafe, St. Rita’s Catholic Church and a host of volunteers put on aprons and went to work.

“We have our turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans. They get gravy, and they also get a piece of cake,” said Sampey.

“If that one meal we provide for them can make that difference for one day, then it’s worth it,” said Reamer.

More than 30 volunteers helped deliver the meals.