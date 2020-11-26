Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — The American Legion Post 868 in Lower Burrell is temporarily closed after a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.
The facility along Wildlife Lodge Road will remain closed until at least Monday, November 30.
Anyone who may have come in contact with the COVID-positive patron has been notified.
The facility has been cleaned and sanitized by a professional company.
No other positive cases have been identified at this time.
