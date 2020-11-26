CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 12 More Deaths As Statewide Toll Crosses Over 10,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Allegheny County and Pennsylvania, Bishop David Zubik is urging people to wear masks to save lives.

On Wednesday, Zubik appealed to people who support the pro-life movement to wear face masks.

“#Prolife people wear masks. If someone told you that by wearing a certain shirt, you would save a stranger’s life, you would do it. You will never know who your mask saves, but God does. #Catholic,” Zubik tweeted.

The tweet included a picture of a woman wearing a face mask.

